Elbit receives $600 million contract for Australian Redback IFV subsystems

Elbit Systems has been contracted to provide major systems for he Australian Land 400 Phase 3 Project which will see Hanwha Defence Australia provide its AS21 Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV) for the Australian Army.

The contract, described by Elbit as being worth US$600 million, would be completed over a space of five years.

According to Elbit Systems: “This project aims to deliver advanced protection, fighting capabilities and sensors suite to the Redback IFVs for the Australian Army.”

Specific sensors have not yet been disclosed, but at the time of the original award to Hanwha, Elbit said “The Redback AS21 integrates the Redback Turret which is based on the latest generation of Elbit Systems’ 30mm manned turret with the COAPS [Commander Open Architecture Panoramic Sight].

“[It will also include] additional electro-optic systems, Iron Fist active protection system, Elbit Systems’ Iron-Vision advanced situational awareness head mounted display system and Elbit Systems’ ELAWS laser warning system.”

Although the AS21 Redback has been based upon the K21 hull, it is considerably bigger and heavier due to an improved ballistic armour package.

It will consist of all-welded Bisalloy steel armour covered by add-on armour developed by Plasan, but the precise level of protection offered by the hull has not been revealed by Hanwha. According to Hanwha, the AS21 will also be fitted with net-type armour to counter RPG-type projectiles.