New AFVs and artillery offer options for Egypt

23rd December 2021 - 12:00 GMT | by Alex Tarasoff in Riga

A scale model of the VAB Mk3 6x6 multirole medium armored vehicle at EDEX 2021. (Photo: Alex Tarasoff)

European manufacturers displayed a variety of armoured vehicles and self-propelled howitzers at EDEX 2021.

The EDEX defence trade show in Cairo from 29 November to 2 December 2021 presented an opportunity for the Egyptian Army to investigate replacements for its ageing fleet of armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs).

Egypt still has thousands of US-made M113 tracked APCs plus vehicles supplied by the Soviet Union during the Cold War; this may have motivated Nexter to showcase scale models of its Titus 6x6 and VBCI 8x8 armored vehicles, while fellow French firm Arquus displayed a scale model of its VAB Mk III 6x6 medium wheeled armored vehicle equipped with a Nexter ARX 25 RWS (Nexter also exhibited …

