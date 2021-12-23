New AFVs and artillery offer options for Egypt

US Army orders M72 LAW
Nammo is to provide US Army with M72 LAW variants and components for training systems.
The EDEX defence trade show in Cairo from 29 November to 2 December 2021 presented an opportunity for the Egyptian Army to investigate replacements for its ageing fleet of armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs).
Egypt still has thousands of US-made M113 tracked APCs plus vehicles supplied by the Soviet Union during the Cold War; this may have motivated Nexter to showcase scale models of its Titus 6x6 and VBCI 8x8 armored vehicles, while fellow French firm Arquus displayed a scale model of its VAB Mk III 6x6 medium wheeled armored vehicle equipped with a Nexter ARX 25 RWS (Nexter also exhibited …
The Polish MND Armament Inspectorate has announced the delivery of the last units of the self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system POPRAD.
European countries involved in the PESCO EuroArtillery project and the EDIDP FIRES and E-COLORSS efforts will enhance their collaboration in 2022, aimed at improving their artillery capacities.
Additional FGM-148F missiles and command launch units would enhance Lithuanian anti-tank capabilities.
The Slovak MoD is on track to receive proposals for the supply of 76 8x8 AFVs and 152 IFVs to replace an ageing fleet of BMP-1, BMP-2 and modernised version of the BMP.
BAE Systems receives contract to provide prototypes of upgraded armoured recovery vehicle.