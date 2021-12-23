New AFVs and artillery offer options for Egypt

The EDEX defence trade show in Cairo from 29 November to 2 December 2021 presented an opportunity for the Egyptian Army to investigate replacements for its ageing fleet of armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs).

Egypt still has thousands of US-made M113 tracked APCs plus vehicles supplied by the Soviet Union during the Cold War; this may have motivated Nexter to showcase scale models of its Titus 6x6 and VBCI 8x8 armored vehicles, while fellow French firm Arquus displayed a scale model of its VAB Mk III 6x6 medium wheeled armored vehicle equipped with a Nexter ARX 25 RWS (Nexter also exhibited …