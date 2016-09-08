To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

DVD 2016: Terrex IFVs an evolution

8th September 2016 - 14:20 GMT | by Gabriela Somarriba Rocha, Helen Haxell in Millbrook

RSS

Singapore Technologies Kinetics has showcased one of its two Terrex 3 prototypes at DVD 2016 in Millbrook, England. The infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) was described as part of an evolution of the Terrex family.

The 35t Terrex 3 has evolved with a greater payload compared with the other Terrex vehicles and is designed for expeditionary missions.

A highly protected variant, the Terrex 3 has been designed using the V-shaped hull technology of the Terrex 2.

ST Kinetics is still unaware of the requirements for the UK’s future Mechanised Infantry Vehicle programme although they could offer any one of the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gabriela Somarriba Rocha

Author

Gabriela Somarriba Rocha

Gabriela Somarriba Rocha is a member of the video production crew at Shephard Media. She …

Read full bio
Helen Haxell

Author

Helen Haxell

Helen Haxell was Air Editor at Shephard Media, having joined in February 2016 as Editor …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us