DVD 2016: Terrex IFVs an evolution

Singapore Technologies Kinetics has showcased one of its two Terrex 3 prototypes at DVD 2016 in Millbrook, England. The infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) was described as part of an evolution of the Terrex family.

The 35t Terrex 3 has evolved with a greater payload compared with the other Terrex vehicles and is designed for expeditionary missions.

A highly protected variant, the Terrex 3 has been designed using the V-shaped hull technology of the Terrex 2.

ST Kinetics is still unaware of the requirements for the UK’s future Mechanised Infantry Vehicle programme although they could offer any one of the