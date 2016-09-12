To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

DVD 2016: Special forces vehicle takes centre stage

12th September 2016 - 13:24 GMT | by Andrew White in Millbrook

RSS

SC Group unveiled the latest variant in its portfolio of open-top special forces and infantry vehicles at the Defence Vehicle Dynamics (DVD) exhibition at Millbrook, UK.

On show for the first time at the event, ahead of an expected product launch at the Defence and Security Exhibition International (DSEI) in London in September 2017, the Light Reconnaissance Vehicle (LRV)  6x6 600 Technology Demonstrator shares many similar specifications of the shorter 4x4 LRV 400.

According to Jamie Clarke, head of marketing and communications at the company, the LRV 600 has been designed as a natural progression to the LRV 400 similar

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Andrew White

Author

Andrew White

Andrew is a former editor of Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Andrew joined Shephard …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us