DVD 2016: Special forces vehicle takes centre stage
SC Group unveiled the latest variant in its portfolio of open-top special forces and infantry vehicles at the Defence Vehicle Dynamics (DVD) exhibition at Millbrook, UK.
On show for the first time at the event, ahead of an expected product launch at the Defence and Security Exhibition International (DSEI) in London in September 2017, the Light Reconnaissance Vehicle (LRV) 6x6 600 Technology Demonstrator shares many similar specifications of the shorter 4x4 LRV 400.
According to Jamie Clarke, head of marketing and communications at the company, the LRV 600 has been designed as a natural progression to the LRV 400 similar
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Clearing the way: Mine ploughs for Ukraine
The German federal government will supply route-opening mine ploughs developed by Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (FFG) and Pearson Engineering to Ukraine.
-
Myanmar unveils new indigenous military vehicles at Independence Day parade
Many countries may have sanctioned Myanmar's military junta, but the Southeast Asian nation continues to receive support from nations such as China, Russia and Ukraine.
-
New Supacat vehicles add off-road recovery capability for British Army
Based on the 4x4 Jackal 2, the modular 6x6 Coyote Lightweight Recovery Vehicle package permits off-road recovery of light tactical vehicles in challenging environments.