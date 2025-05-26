To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Dutch begin hunting for new vehicle for mechanised brigade

26th May 2025 - 08:22 GMT | by Peter Magill in London

RSS

The CV90 is in service with, or ordered by, ten countries. (Photo: BAE Systems Hägglunds)

The Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) is looking for an off-the-shelf platform already in the hands of its military for its Combat General Purpose Vehicle (CGPV) programme. This means a likely showdown between BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 and FFG (Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft) ACSV G5.

The Dutch MoD set out its requirements for the CGPV in a letter to the Dutch parliament last month, the specifications for which means it is most likely between CV90 and ACSV G5.

Key preferences are that it be Military Off-The-Shelf (MOTS) option, a platform already familiar to the Dutch armed forces and that the chosen platform needs to provide a high level of off-road capability and provide adequate protection for its personnel so likely a tracked vehicle.

Additionally, the CGPV needs to be simple and reliable in combat situations and needs to provide several variants, including regular transport, command

