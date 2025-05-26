Dutch begin hunting for new vehicle for mechanised brigade
The Dutch MoD set out its requirements for the CGPV in a letter to the Dutch parliament last month, the specifications for which means it is most likely between CV90 and ACSV G5.
Key preferences are that it be Military Off-The-Shelf (MOTS) option, a platform already familiar to the Dutch armed forces and that the chosen platform needs to provide a high level of off-road capability and provide adequate protection for its personnel so likely a tracked vehicle.
Additionally, the CGPV needs to be simple and reliable in combat situations and needs to provide several variants, including regular transport, command
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Israel brings down drones using a laser, claiming operational first
The announced successful deployment of a prototype laser foreshadows Rafael Advanced Defense Systems’ plans to begin rolling out versions of its Iron Beam laser, beginning later this year.
-
Hanwha contracted to further develop long-range missile defence radar
The new Multi-Function Radar (MFR) is being developed under Phase II Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (L-SAM-II) and is planned to provide three to four times greater coverage than the earlier version of L-SAM.
-
Improved British Army Javelin launcher passes milestone as more missile orders placed
Almost US$2 billon has been placed in orders for the Javelin anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) in the past 18 months with the British Army just announcing firing of its Lightweight Command Launch Unit (LWCLU) over an extended range.
-
Canada unveils plans for mobile artillery
Canada did deploy the US M109 155mm/39 cal tracked self-propelled artillery system as its only mobile weapon for many years but these were finally declared surplus in 2005.
-
German MARS III tests Kongsberg NSM
Germany is looking to expand its artillery capability and like other countries is looking to improved costal defence.