Dutch begin hunting for new vehicle for mechanised brigade

The Dutch MoD set out its requirements for the CGPV in a letter to the Dutch parliament last month, the specifications for which means it is most likely between CV90 and ACSV G5.

Key preferences are that it be Military Off-The-Shelf (MOTS) option, a platform already familiar to the Dutch armed forces and that the chosen platform needs to provide a high level of off-road capability and provide adequate protection for its personnel so likely a tracked vehicle.

Additionally, the CGPV needs to be simple and reliable in combat situations and needs to provide several variants, including regular transport, command