Dutch Army's fire department receives Trakker vehicles

The Dutch Army has received the first Iveco Trakker Hi-Land 8x8 vehicles at a ceremony held at the NIDV Symposium in Rotterdam. The vehicles will be used by the fire brigades of the Dutch Army’s infantry (ISK) and artillery (ASK) firing ranges.

Iveco is delivering the vehicles under a contract awarded in 2012. The Trakkers will replace existing ageing equipment in the fire departments. The vehicles have already undergone dynamic testing by the user.



The vehicles are being delivered in Trakker Hi-Land 410T45W in 8x8 axle configuration, each equipped with a loading crane incorporating a winch, a 17 ton capacity container handling system and a newly designed 6m long open multipurpose container.



The contract also includes superstructure and vehicle engineering services, project management and maintenance contracting supported by Iveco DV Benelux’s commercial premises.