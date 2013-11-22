Dutch Army's fire department receives Trakker vehicles
The Dutch Army has received the first Iveco Trakker Hi-Land 8x8 vehicles at a ceremony held at the NIDV Symposium in Rotterdam. The vehicles will be used by the fire brigades of the Dutch Army’s infantry (ISK) and artillery (ASK) firing ranges.
Iveco is delivering the vehicles under a contract awarded in 2012. The Trakkers will replace existing ageing equipment in the fire departments. The vehicles have already undergone dynamic testing by the user.
The vehicles are being delivered in Trakker Hi-Land 410T45W in 8x8 axle configuration, each equipped with a loading crane incorporating a winch, a 17 ton capacity container handling system and a newly designed 6m long open multipurpose container.
The contract also includes superstructure and vehicle engineering services, project management and maintenance contracting supported by Iveco DV Benelux’s commercial premises.
More from Land Warfare
-
Hungary set to begin using Hero 400 loitering munitions
Developed by Israel's Uvision and with systems being sold in the thousands to multiple European NATO countries and the US, the Hero family of loitering systems is also in production in the US and Italy, the latter through Rheinmetall.
-
Croatia orders Leopards and CAESAR howitzers as Lithuania orders more CAESARs
The Leopard is becoming the tank of choice in central and eastern Europe as Croatia joins Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Hungary in ordering the platform. Lithuania and Croatia have also signed for CAESAR howitzers.
-
Light Reconnaissance Strike – enabling a vital mission set (Studio)
A new system-of-systems concept will unlock digital integration of sensors and weapons for Light Forces, allowing them to shape the battlefield environment on their own terms and upgrade legacy platforms.