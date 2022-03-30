DSA 2022: MILDEF displays light tactical vehicle for Malaysian airborne and commando units

Malaysian company MILDEF International Technologies has unveiled its Light Tactical Surveillance Vehicle (LTSV), which is designed to meet the operational requirements of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and Royal Malaysian Police (RMP).

Speaking to Shephard during the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2022 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur on 28-31 March, Mohamad Ruhaizzat, head of procurement at MILDEF, said the LTSV was envisaged for use by airborne and commando units.

At the same time, he added, the vehicle is suitable for border patrol missions, especially the ongoing Operation Benteng against illegal immigration.

Development work on the LTSV began in late 2020. It