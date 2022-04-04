DSA 2022: Malaysian Army ponders future AFV fleet and ATGMs

Boxer ARM trials underline recovery capability
The first example of the Boxer Armoured Recovery Module is at a high technology readiness level although the final layout of production-variant vehicles would depend on customer requirements.
The Malaysian Army’s plan to acquire 6x6 AFVs has now transformed into a mixed acquisition of 6x6 and 4x4 vehicles, sources have told Shephard. This change is for cost reasons.
The original plan was to acquire an entirely 6x6 fleet to outfit the remaining armour regiments currently operating the Sibmas 6x6 AFV, and mechanised battalions operating the Condor APC, that have not been re-equipped with the AV8 Gempita 8x8.
Deftech had offered a second batch of AV8s, but this was declined on the cost basis and the difficulties the army has had in operating the vehicle’s integral electronics and
The Slovak MoD is progressing with the BOV programme and expects to have all 76 vehicles in service with its heavy mechanised brigade by 2026. The Patria 8x8 platforms will be equipped with a Turra-30 turret and a 30mm cannon.
Estonia has concluded a market survey for new 4x4 and 6x6 platforms and is seeking suppliers able to deliver new vehicles by the end of 2024.
Rheinmetall is to supply vast quantities of ammunition for Hungarian MBTs, IFVs and artillery systems.
Saab plans to hold live firing demonstrations soon of its Mobile Short Range Air Defence System.
Twenty new armoured vehicles for MALBATT in Lebanon will include the Aselsan SARP RWS.