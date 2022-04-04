To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DSA 2022: Malaysian Army ponders future AFV fleet and ATGMs

4th April 2022 - 02:01 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

With the Pars III 6x6 vehicle having been based on the 8x8 version, there is some degree of commonality with Malaysia’s AV8 Gempita fleet. (Dzirhan Mahadzir)

Money continues to cause problems for modernisation of the Malaysian Army, including replacement wheeled AFVs.

The Malaysian Army’s plan to acquire 6x6 AFVs has now transformed into a mixed acquisition of 6x6 and 4x4 vehicles, sources have told Shephard. This change is for cost reasons.

The original plan was to acquire an entirely 6x6 fleet to outfit the remaining armour regiments currently operating the Sibmas 6x6 AFV, and mechanised battalions operating the Condor APC, that have not been re-equipped with the AV8 Gempita 8x8.

Deftech had offered a second batch of AV8s, but this was declined on the cost basis and the difficulties the army has had in operating the vehicle’s integral electronics and

