DSA 2022: Malaysian Army ponders future AFV fleet and ATGMs

The Malaysian Army’s plan to acquire 6x6 AFVs has now transformed into a mixed acquisition of 6x6 and 4x4 vehicles, sources have told Shephard. This change is for cost reasons.

The original plan was to acquire an entirely 6x6 fleet to outfit the remaining armour regiments currently operating the Sibmas 6x6 AFV, and mechanised battalions operating the Condor APC, that have not been re-equipped with the AV8 Gempita 8x8.

Deftech had offered a second batch of AV8s, but this was declined on the cost basis and the difficulties the army has had in operating the vehicle’s integral electronics and