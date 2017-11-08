To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

D&S 2017: Nimr makes friends in Southeast Asia

8th November 2017 - 05:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Bangkok

Nimr has expanded its regional reach into Southeast Asia with the announcement on 6 November that it had sealed new partnerships in both Malaysia and Thailand.

Speaking to Shephard at Defense & Security 2017 in Bangkok, Miles Chambers, Nimr’s senior international business development and sales manager, said DefTech in Malaysia would act as a marketing, sales and logistics partner, and potentially a future assembly centre, if regional vehicle sales are achieved.

A formal strategic partnership agreement with DefTech is expected in early 2018.

The other agreement centres upon Fico Technology and Engineering to explore marketing opportunities within Thailand.

At Defense

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur

