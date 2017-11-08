D&S 2017: Nimr makes friends in Southeast Asia
Nimr has expanded its regional reach into Southeast Asia with the announcement on 6 November that it had sealed new partnerships in both Malaysia and Thailand.
Speaking to Shephard at Defense & Security 2017 in Bangkok, Miles Chambers, Nimr’s senior international business development and sales manager, said DefTech in Malaysia would act as a marketing, sales and logistics partner, and potentially a future assembly centre, if regional vehicle sales are achieved.
A formal strategic partnership agreement with DefTech is expected in early 2018.
The other agreement centres upon Fico Technology and Engineering to explore marketing opportunities within Thailand.
At Defense
