D&S 2017: Nimr makes friends in Southeast Asia

Nimr has expanded its regional reach into Southeast Asia with the announcement on 6 November that it had sealed new partnerships in both Malaysia and Thailand.

Speaking to Shephard at Defense & Security 2017 in Bangkok, Miles Chambers, Nimr’s senior international business development and sales manager, said DefTech in Malaysia would act as a marketing, sales and logistics partner, and potentially a future assembly centre, if regional vehicle sales are achieved.

A formal strategic partnership agreement with DefTech is expected in early 2018.

The other agreement centres upon Fico Technology and Engineering to explore marketing opportunities within Thailand.

At Defense