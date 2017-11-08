To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

D&S 2017: Aselsan ups the tempo with SARP-M134

8th November 2017 - 02:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Bangkok

Aselsan unveiled a new remote-controlled weapon station (RWS) at Defense & Security 2017 in Bangkok, one designed for installation on vehicles and able to achieve high rates of fire with an installed 7.62mm M134 Minigun.

The stabilised weapon is called the SARP-M134, with ‘SARP’ denoting Stabilised Advanced Remote weapon Platform. The six-barrelled M134 can fire up to 3,000 rounds per minute whilst the vehicle is on the move.

The RWS has an EO suite comprising a thermal camera, day TV camera and laser rangefinder. It has automatic target detection and tracking capabilities. The SARP family can also integrate

