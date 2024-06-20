DroneShield to boost production of CUAS systems in face of rising demand

Australian company DroneShield is looking to more than double the rate it builds DroneSentry-X Mk2 CUAS systems by the end of the year having already increased its factory space by eight-times in the face of demand from the US and international customers looking to buy systems.

The company has seen increasing demand for its established range of CUAS products such as RFPatrol Mk2 and DroneGun, the latter being supplied to Ukraine forces by the Australian Government, in the face of increased risks.

Speaking to Shephard at Eurosatory 2024, DroneShield director Red McClintock said the company was looking to “increase production of