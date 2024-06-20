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DroneShield to boost production of CUAS systems in face of rising demand

20th June 2024 - 08:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Paris

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DroneSentry-X is in service with US forces. (Photo:DroneShield)

Eurosatory exhibitor DroneShield has a heritage in the CUAS and is riding high with demand for its products from small UAS detectors to the large DroneSentry-X system.

Australian company DroneShield is looking to more than double the rate it builds DroneSentry-X Mk2 CUAS systems by the end of the year having already increased its factory space by eight-times in the face of demand from the US and international customers looking to buy systems.

The company has seen increasing demand for its established range of CUAS products such as RFPatrol Mk2 and DroneGun, the latter being supplied to Ukraine forces by the Australian Government, in the face of increased risks.

Speaking to Shephard at Eurosatory 2024, DroneShield director Red McClintock said the company was looking to “increase production of

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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