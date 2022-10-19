To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Dominican Republic to procure 21 Urovesa VAMTACs

19th October 2022 - 10:10 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Urovesa VAMTAC ST5. (Photo: Dominican Government)

Urovesa VAMTAC ST5 vehicles will equip infantry battalions in the Dominican Republic, as well as units on the border with Haiti.

The Dominican Republic is to procure 21 Urovesa VAMTAC ST5 vehicles as part of a broader acquisition plan.

The platforms will equip the army’s units on the country’s border with Haiti as well as infantry battalions.

A press release issued by the Dominican government on 9 October claimed that this will be the country’s largest procurement of armoured ground vehicles since 1963.

The document did not disclose details on the amount to be invested in the purchase of the VAMTAC ST5s or their delivery timetable.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the ST5 is the latest VAMTAC version and is available in several different configurations.

Manufactured in Spain, the platforms are currently in service with armed forces in Iraq, Portugal, Senegal, Singapore and Spain.

Apart from the acquisition of VAMTACs, the Dominican Republic also plans to procure four military trucks and ten ISR aircraft (the suppliers and models were not disclosed by the Dominican government). 

Additionally, the country intends to purchase six Huey II helicopters.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

