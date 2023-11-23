Detroit Arsenal delivers bumper month for Oshkosh Defense
Oshkosh Defense has won a US$341 million, seven-year deal to deliver medium equipment trailers by Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, as November continued to prove a fruitful month for the company.
The US Department of Defense (DoD) noted that the work locations and funding for the trailers would be determined with each order, and a completion date for the total order has been estimated for 30 October 2030. According to the DoD, just one bid was received for the work, which was awarded to the Wisconsin-based military vehicles and mobility systems manufacturer on 22 November.
On 16 November, Oshkosh
