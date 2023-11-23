To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Detroit Arsenal delivers bumper month for Oshkosh Defense

23rd November 2023 - 16:02 GMT | by Ben Watts in London

RSS

Oshkosh Defense’s JLTV was designed as a successor to the HMMWV fleet. (Photo: Oshkosh Defense)

Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, has selected Oshkosh Defense for multiple deals in November including contracts for medium equipment trailers and JLTVs for domestic forces and international allies.

Oshkosh Defense has won a US$341 million, seven-year deal to deliver medium equipment trailers by Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, as November continued to prove a fruitful month for the company.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) noted that the work locations and funding for the trailers would be determined with each order, and a completion date for the total order has been estimated for 30 October 2030. According to the DoD, just one bid was received for the work, which was awarded to the Wisconsin-based military vehicles and mobility systems manufacturer on 22 November.

On 16 November, Oshkosh

Ben Watts

Author

Ben Watts

Ben Watts is Managing Editor at Shephard

Read full bio

