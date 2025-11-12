To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • More details of Indonesia’s Celeris-based 4x4 emerge as customer hunt begins

12th November 2025 - 13:50 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

Indonesia’s PT SSE officially launched the P2 Tiger 4×4 at Defense & Security 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: Texelis)

The Texelis Celeris builds on the rolling chassis of the Serval 4×4 lightweight multi-role armoured vehicle which is being built by Texelis and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann Nexter Defence Systems (KNDS France).

Indonesia’s PT Sentra Surya Ekajaya (PT SSE) lifted the lid publicly on the P2 Tiger, a new 4×4 armoured personnel carrier (APC), on 11 November at Defense & Security 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The vehicle was unveiled at the company’s headquarters in Tangerang, Indonesia earlier this year and has since been put through its paces in a series of road trials.

The vehicle is based on the Texelis Celeris rolling chassis and builds on the French company’s concept of integrating local manufacture onto a proven undercarriage.

An example of this on the Tiger P2 is in its armoured hull, which has been developed

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

