More details of Indonesia’s Celeris-based 4x4 emerge as customer hunt begins

Indonesia’s PT Sentra Surya Ekajaya (PT SSE) lifted the lid publicly on the P2 Tiger, a new 4×4 armoured personnel carrier (APC), on 11 November at Defense & Security 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The vehicle was unveiled at the company’s headquarters in Tangerang, Indonesia earlier this year and has since been put through its paces in a series of road trials.

The vehicle is based on the Texelis Celeris rolling chassis and builds on the French company’s concept of integrating local manufacture onto a proven undercarriage.

An example of this on the Tiger P2 is in its armoured hull, which has been developed