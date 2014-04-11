Open menu Search

Defence Services Asia: Australia’s Hawkei undergoes further testing

11th April 2014 - 11:13 GMT | by Tim Fish in London

RSS

The developmental test and evaluation stage on the six Thales Hawkei prototype vehicles and trailer acquired under Australia’s Project Land 121 - dubbed Overlander - has been extended, it has emerged.

A spokesperson from the Australian DoD told Shephard in advance of the DSA 2014 exhibition that this risk reduction activity will ‘further reduce risk prior to a second-pass consideration by government, which is expected in 2015’.

Stage two of the Land 121 Phase 4 procurement programme intends to acquire 1,300 protection mobility vehicles. Testing of the Hawkei vehicles has been underway since May 2013 on two utility variants, two command

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Services Asia 2014

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us