  • Czech Republic set to order RBS 70 NG systems as CAESAR howitzers begin production

Czech Republic set to order RBS 70 NG systems as CAESAR howitzers begin production

2nd June 2025 - 13:27 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The purchase of RBS 70 systems has been approved by the Czech Defence Minister’s advisory body. (Photo: SVOS/Czech Republic Army)

The Czech Government is to approve the purchase of a fleet of vehicle mounted integrated air defence systems as the country invests to overhaul its equipment. Spending includes two dozen F-35As, CAESAR howitzers and refurbished Leopard tanks.

The Czech Government is set to approve a CZK4.3-billion (US$197-million) purchase of SAAB Dynamics RBS 70 NG integrated air defence system fitted to 24 MARS wheeled armoured vehicles which will be integrated by Czech company SVOS.

The purchase has been approved by the Defence Minister’s advisory body, which is the first step in the process, with the government to be notified this month and a contract signed with SAAB Dynamics.

RBS 70s will be installed on MARS armoured vehicles with an SVOS turret station and the systems will enter service with the 25th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment.

Colonel Jaroslav Daverný from

