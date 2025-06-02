Czech Republic set to order RBS 70 NG systems as CAESAR howitzers begin production
The Czech Government is set to approve a CZK4.3-billion (US$197-million) purchase of SAAB Dynamics RBS 70 NG integrated air defence system fitted to 24 MARS wheeled armoured vehicles which will be integrated by Czech company SVOS.
The purchase has been approved by the Defence Minister’s advisory body, which is the first step in the process, with the government to be notified this month and a contract signed with SAAB Dynamics.
RBS 70s will be installed on MARS armoured vehicles with an SVOS turret station and the systems will enter service with the 25th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment.
Colonel Jaroslav Daverný from
