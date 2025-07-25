Czech Government increases Leopard tank ties

The Czech Republic may finance the purchase of tanks through the European Union’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) loan fund with the Czech defence industry in the process of increasing support for the country’s Leopard tanks.

The country’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) described the expression of interest in joining the loan fund “is a non-binding step, the Czech Republic can still decide whether to use the loan or not. It could finance the planned purchase of Leopard 2A8 tanks.

The MoD added: “The planned purchase of Leopard 2A8 tanks in the amount of about CZK52 billion [US$2.5 billion] could be