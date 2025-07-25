To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Czech Government increases Leopard tank ties

25th July 2025 - 16:31 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, England

RSS

The Czech Government is headed towards the purchase of more Leopard tanks. (Photo: Czech MoD)

The Czech Government is aligning itself even more closely to a future fleet of Leopard tanks as other countries in Europe also sign up for the Leopard 2A8 variant.

The Czech Republic may finance the purchase of tanks through the European Union’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) loan fund with the Czech defence industry in the process of increasing support for the country’s Leopard tanks.

The country’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) described the expression of interest in joining the loan fund “is a non-binding step, the Czech Republic can still decide whether to use the loan or not. It could finance the planned purchase of Leopard 2A8 tanks.

The MoD added: “The planned purchase of Leopard 2A8 tanks in the amount of about CZK52 billion [US$2.5 billion] could be

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us