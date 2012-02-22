CVR(T) night vision system upgrade contract awarded

DRS Technologies has announced that along with its teaming partner Kent Periscopes, it will enhance the drivers night vision system currently installed on the Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked) or CVR(T). The announcement follows a contract award announced 21 February 2012.



According to the company, the enhanced system will utilise Kent Periscopes’ Embedded Image Periscope (EIP). The EIP will replace existing rugged displays within the CVR(T) allowing digital images from a DRS thermal camera to be displayed internally within the periscope. The resulting image appears ‘embedded’ internally within the unit and projected at a comfortable viewing position using biocular optics.



The solution for the CVR(T) frees up considerable space around the driver, allowing easier ingress and egress to improve crew safety and enable the operator to view the thermal image in a more relaxed and natural manner.



In addition to the EIP, DRS will provide a new Driver’s Vision Enhancer (DVE) controller which can be used to output the thermal image to a secondary display or into a vehicle video switching system which emulates all of the interfaces and controls of the existing DVE control interface. The new controller can also help improve Situational Awareness for the vehicle’s occupants by displaying images from other connected IR/Thermal or Day Cameras located around the exterior of the vehicle.



DRS said initial deliveries will commence in March 2012.