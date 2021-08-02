To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Cummins to finalise development of transformational powertrain for US Army

2nd August 2021 - 10:58 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Advanced Combat Engine. (Photo: Cummins)

Advanced Combat Engine offers better power density, lower heat rejection and improved fuel efficiency, Cummins claims.

Cummins has been awarded an $87 million contract by the US Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center to complete development of the modular and scalable Advanced Combat Engine (ACE).

The US manufacturer noted in a 30 July statement that ACE is a modular and scalable hybrid-capable diesel engine that employs opposed-piston technology to deliver 50% better power density, 20% lower heat rejection and 13% improved fuel efficiency.

An ACE powertrain can be configured with three, four or six cylinders to deliver 750-1,400hp.

‘ACE can be integrated into hybrid architectures, enabling commonality and ‘eliminating the expensive logistical burden of having multiple combat powertrains and facilitating the incorporation of new electrified technologies’, Cummins added.

 

