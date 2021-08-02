Cummins to finalise development of transformational powertrain for US Army

Advanced Combat Engine. (Photo: Cummins)

Advanced Combat Engine offers better power density, lower heat rejection and improved fuel efficiency, Cummins claims.

Cummins has been awarded an $87 million contract by the US Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center to complete development of the modular and scalable Advanced Combat Engine (ACE).

The US manufacturer noted in a 30 July statement that ACE is a modular and scalable hybrid-capable diesel engine that employs opposed-piston technology to deliver 50% better power density, 20% lower heat rejection and 13% improved fuel efficiency.

An ACE powertrain can be configured with three, four or six cylinders to deliver 750-1,400hp.

‘ACE can be integrated into hybrid architectures, enabling commonality and ‘eliminating the expensive logistical burden of having multiple combat powertrains and facilitating the incorporation of new electrified technologies’, Cummins added.