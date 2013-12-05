Cubic announces Asia-Pacific training equipment order

An unnamed customer in the Asia-Pacific region has awarded Cubic Defense Systems a contract worth over $70 million for the provision of combat training centre equipment. The company announced the contract on 4 December.

The order comes from a long-term customer according to the company, and includes laser-based simulation equipment; vehicle kits, numerous weapon configurations, indirect fire assets, and support equipment. Cubic will also supply accessories, communication system components, after action review capabilities, and exercise control upgrades.



Dave Schmitz, president, Cubic Defense Systems, said: ‘This contract from a long-term customer reinforces our extensive and growing footprint in the Asia Pacific region. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service and on-time delivery to satisfy this important contract.’



Cubic will begin deliveries on the contract in late 2014, and they will continue through 2016. Engineering and production work for the contract will be performed in several locations including the company’s operations in Auckland, NZ, and in San Diego, CA