Croatia orders Leopards and CAESAR howitzers as Lithuania orders more CAESARs

Croatia has joined the CAmion Equipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie (CAESAR) self-propelled howitzer (SPH) and the Leopard 2A8 main battle tank (MBT) clubs in two deals worth billions of dollars signed earlier this week.

Lithuania also signed with KMW+Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS) France for more CAESAR weapons around the same time and a deal was also signed with KNDS Germany to build an assembly plant for the production of up to 41 Leopard 2A8 in Kaunas, Lithuania.

The orders for the weapons reinforces their position amongst European users which traditionally didn’t operate western weapons. The Leopard 2A7/A8 is in