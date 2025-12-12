To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Croatia orders Leopards and CAESAR howitzers as Lithuania orders more CAESARs

12th December 2025 - 16:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

The Leopard 2A8 was rolled out in November. (Photo: KNDS)

The Leopard is becoming the tank of choice in central and eastern Europe as Croatia joins Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Hungary in ordering the platform. Lithuania and Croatia have also signed for CAESAR howitzers.

Croatia has joined the CAmion Equipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie (CAESAR) self-propelled howitzer (SPH) and the Leopard 2A8 main battle tank (MBT) clubs in two deals worth billions of dollars signed earlier this week.

Lithuania also signed with KMW+Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS) France for more CAESAR weapons around the same time and a deal was also signed with KNDS Germany to build an assembly plant for the production of up to 41 Leopard 2A8 in Kaunas, Lithuania.

The orders for the weapons reinforces their position amongst European users which traditionally didn’t operate western weapons. The Leopard 2A7/A8 is in

