Croatia orders Leopards and CAESAR howitzers as Lithuania orders more CAESARs
Croatia has joined the CAmion Equipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie (CAESAR) self-propelled howitzer (SPH) and the Leopard 2A8 main battle tank (MBT) clubs in two deals worth billions of dollars signed earlier this week.
Lithuania also signed with KMW+Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS) France for more CAESAR weapons around the same time and a deal was also signed with KNDS Germany to build an assembly plant for the production of up to 41 Leopard 2A8 in Kaunas, Lithuania.
The orders for the weapons reinforces their position amongst European users which traditionally didn’t operate western weapons. The Leopard 2A7/A8 is in
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Beyond Survivability: How Active Protection Systems Are Empowering Commanders (Podcast)
As threats diversify and intensify, APS are proving essential not just for vehicle protection but also for enhancing operational freedom, effectiveness and mission success in contested environments.
-
Medium knocked out of British Army LMP, with CAVS as heavyweight champion
As the British Army seeks to modernise and consolidate its diverse vehicle fleet, yet another change in direction is underway.
-
K9 rolls on as Egypt unveils systems, Australia fires and Vietnam and Norway place orders
Hanwha Aerospace’s tracked K9 Thunder 155mm/52-calibre self-propelled howitzer has had notable success in the market over the past few years in Europe and Asia, with Poland alone ordering 316 systems.