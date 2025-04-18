Company formed to lead Franco-German main battle tank replacement

A new company has been legally formed to take the development of the Franco-German MGCS forward in anticipation of a contract award through Germany’s Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw).

The plan to form the company, which will be based in Cologne in Germany, was outlined earlier in the year but the legal formation is seen as important.

The company has been formed following the approval by the German Federal Cartel Office, KNDS Deutschland, KNDS France, Rheinmetall Landsysteme and Thales to create the MGCS Project Company (MPC).

The move is seen as a