To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Company formed to lead Franco-German main battle tank replacement

18th April 2025 - 12:09 GMT | by Damian Kemp

RSS

A new company has been formed to lead the development of MGCS. (Image: KNDS)

Launched at the initiative of the French and German governments, the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) project aims to replace the German Leopard 2 and French Leclerc main battle tanks with a multi-platform ground combat system by 2040.

A new company has been legally formed to take the development of the Franco-German MGCS forward in anticipation of a contract award through Germany’s Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw).

The plan to form the company, which will be based in Cologne in Germany, was outlined earlier in the year but the legal formation is seen as important.

The company has been formed following the approval by the German Federal Cartel Office, KNDS Deutschland, KNDS France, Rheinmetall Landsysteme and Thales to create the MGCS Project Company (MPC).

The move is seen as a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us