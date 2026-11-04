NATO looks for answers to overcome standards hurdles and improve procurement
NATO’s Federated Unified Sensing and Effects (FUSE) demonstration at the end of October sought to address several problems while highlighting new opportunities. Officials particularly emphasised potential ways to improve procurement processes, while addressing how artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to reduce the need for NATO Standardisation Agreements (STANAGs).
The event brought together a number of initiatives for an exercise which put crewed and uncrewed equipment and C2 systems into the hands of NATO allies for evaluation, before providing feedback to companies.
Alongside this, NATO attempted to demonstrate how AI could be used to integrate disparate C2 systems as an alternative to the STANAG
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