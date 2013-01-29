Chemring receives further JSLSCAD

Chemring Group announce on 29 January that its US subsidiary, Chemring Detection Systems, has been awarded a $28.5 million delivery order against a multi-year IDIQ contract to supply chemical detection systems to the US Army.

The Edgewood Contracting Division of the US Army Contracting Command-APG ordered more than 100 Joint Services Lightweight Standoff Chemical Agent Detectors (JSLSCAD). JSLSCAD remotely detects and identifies multiple chemical agent vapour clouds at ranges up to 5km. These systems will be installed in the Stryker Nuclear Biological Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle.

Mark Papworth, Chief Executive of Chemring, said, 'Chemring continues to provide reliable JSLSCADs to the US Army, and we are proud to support the production of this critical equipment. This award is especially important in light of the current international chemical threats. The JSLSCAD offers a unique capability that provides excellent long range, chemical agent detection for the armed forces.'

JSLSCAD uses a passive infrared detection system that automatically searches the 7 to 14 micron region of the surrounding atmosphere for chemical agent vapor clouds. Using sophisticated pattern recognition algorithms, JSLSCAD detects, classifies, and identifies chemical agents while discriminating against both natural and manmade battle space interferents. Once detection is made, JSLSCAD identifies the agent cloud and alerts operators with audible and/or visual alarms. It also indicates the direction and extent of the agent cloud on a graphical computer display and forwards the nuclear, biological, and chemical report details through the Joint Warning and Reporting Network.