Cassidian answers UOR from Swedish Armed Forces for protected transport
Cassidian, the defence and security division of EADS, will improve the protection of soldiers of the Swedish Armed Forces in out-of-area missions with two of their proven protected passenger transport systems "TransProtec". The Swedish Procurement Agency (FMV Försvarets Materialverk) selected the Cassidian system based on the superior capabilities TransProtec has shown in deployments by the German Armed Forces. Answering an urgent operational requirement, Cassidian has delivered two systems to Sweden this month. In addition to the hardware, Cassidian provides the full logistical and maintenance support to the Swedish Forces including in-theatre service.
TransProtec is based on a heavily protected container with autonomous power supply and air conditioning. Due to the modular equipment philosophy of TransProtec, the system can be adapted to various configurations such as transportation, mobile medical care and command & control. In addition, the containerized nature of TransProtec allows the transporting vehicle to be used for other operational needs with a very short upload/unload time.
By operating TransProtec, Armed Forces benefit from a protected personnel transport capability at very favourable operating costs due to its high passengers-per-vehicle ratio. TransProtec can carry up to 18 passengers plus equipment and offers optimal protection against attacks from improvised explosive devices, sniper fire, shell fragments, mines and ABC substances. Such a protection is decisive in reducing the risk of casualties as currently experienced in Afghanistan. In a transportation configuration, the innovative ergonomics concept allows for a high level of transport comfort superior to conventional armoured transport vehicles.
Source: Cassidian
More from Land Warfare
-
Ukraine to receive new type of counter drone system [UPDATED]
Kongsberg is to deliver the Cortex Typhon CUAS through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU). The systems will provide essential aerial threat protection capabilities, enhancing Ukraine's ability to combat UAVs such as Shahen 136.
-
Russia unveils experimental ZAK-23E self-propelled anti-aircraft gun for counter-UAS role
Russia’s JSC Tulamashzavod and JSC Research Center Elins presented a new ZAK-23E self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG) at the Army-2023 event near Moscow in mid-August. It is an experimental vehicle that is designed to combine robust and mass-produced components and is capable of firing programmable airburst rounds.