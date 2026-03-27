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The overlooked ally: Canadian support for Ukraine surpasses some European partners

27th March 2026 - 11:48 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in Nottingham, UK

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Canada has provided eight Leopard 2 tank to Ukraine. (Photo: Canadian Armed Forces)

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Canada has committed more military assistance than France in terms of GDP.

Canada recently announced that it would be providing Ukraine with more than 400 new armoured vehicles, 383 Senator armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and 66 LAV 6s

In much of the discourse surrounding Western support for Ukraine, Canada is often not included as discussion usually focuses on the US and, more recently, Europe’s ability to sustain military assistance without US support. However, this overlooks a key Western ally that has arguably punched above its weight in terms of support, certainly in the land domain.

Since 2022, the Canadian government has provided Ukraine with CAN$6.5 billion (US$4.78 billion) worth of direct military

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Dr Peter Magill

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Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

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