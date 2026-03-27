The overlooked ally: Canadian support for Ukraine surpasses some European partners

Canada recently announced that it would be providing Ukraine with more than 400 new armoured vehicles, 383 Senator armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and 66 LAV 6s.

In much of the discourse surrounding Western support for Ukraine, Canada is often not included as discussion usually focuses on the US and, more recently, Europe’s ability to sustain military assistance without US support. However, this overlooks a key Western ally that has arguably punched above its weight in terms of support, certainly in the land domain.

Since 2022, the Canadian government has provided Ukraine with CAN$6.5 billion (US$4.78 billion) worth of direct military