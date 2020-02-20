To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Canada replaces medium logistics vehicle fleet

20th February 2020 - 13:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in London

RSS

The Canadian Armed Forces have completed their Medium Support Vehicle System (MSVS) Standard Military Pattern programme to replace their fleet of medium logistics vehicles that have been in service since the 1980s. 

A total of 1,587 vehicles were produced by Mack Defense. They are being used to provide logistical support by moving critical equipment, personnel and supplies.

'Logistics vehicles like these trucks form the backbone of ground transportation for our Regular and Reserve forces, and can be found at the heart of nearly every Canadian Armed Forces operation,' the Canadian Department of National Defence noted in a statement.

Brig Gen Gervais

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us