Canada replaces medium logistics vehicle fleet
The Canadian Armed Forces have completed their Medium Support Vehicle System (MSVS) Standard Military Pattern programme to replace their fleet of medium logistics vehicles that have been in service since the 1980s.
A total of 1,587 vehicles were produced by Mack Defense. They are being used to provide logistical support by moving critical equipment, personnel and supplies.
'Logistics vehicles like these trucks form the backbone of ground transportation for our Regular and Reserve forces, and can be found at the heart of nearly every Canadian Armed Forces operation,' the Canadian Department of National Defence noted in a statement.
Brig Gen Gervais
