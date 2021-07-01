Bumerang takes a small step towards autonomy

Ground Combat Capabilities the focus of new European industrial cooperation
The EU is advancing Ground Combat Capabilities through a new cooperation project involving companies from across Europe.
Russian manufacturer VPK has tested a remotely controlled Bumerang 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicle.
The prototype can move forward and backwards, rotate its turret and move the gun up and down, said VPK general director Alexander Krasovitsky in a recent interview with Russian TV station RBK.
The operator can see basic data on fuel capacity and oil temperature. Krasovitsky even mentioned that the vehicle is controllable from a mobile phone, but obviously the solution is temporary.
In February 2021, he hinted at teleoperation for Bumerang: ‘If needed, the Bumerang could be controlled remotely; in other words, the information-management system of the ...
In pursuit of its overarching 'next-gen' modernisation philosophy, the Singapore Army has inducted the AN/TPQ-53 radar and Belrex 120mm SRAM
Dealing with IEDs and mines appears still to be a core focus for French UGV developers, although some progress is being made on fully autonomous systems.
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.