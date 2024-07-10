Brazil orders 420 Iveco Light Multirole Vehicles

IDV will provide the Brazilian Army with 420 Guaicurus LMV-BR 2 (Light Multirole Vehicle-Brazil 2) under a contract with the country’s Army Manufacturing Directorate under a 10-year contract which will see the first vehicles delivered in 2026.

The vehicles will be fitted with either a crewed weapons system or remote control weapon system. All vehicles will be made in in IDV’s plant in Sete Lagoas, in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, north of Rio de Jainero.

The value of the order was not disclosed but it may be as high as US$200 million with Shephard Defence Insight noting that vehicle unit price is approximately $500,000.

Brazil has turned to IDV previously vehicles and has previously supplied 700 6x6 Guarani amphibious armoured vehicle, as well as 32 units of the LMV-BR.

The original plan outlined in April 2016 was for up to 1,464 VBMT-LR 4x4 vehicles but this contract was not completed until November 2019 and was for 32 LMV-BR. Deliveries began in 2021 and the army received its first vehicles the following year.

The LMV is available with either a short (3.23m) or long (3.53m) wheelbase in various two- and four-door cab configurations, and a growing range of role-specific variants are being fielded to meet customer requirements.

The LMV features a crew citadel, a V-hull and a collapsible sandwich structure in the floor to deflect and absorb mine blasts. The modular armour system allows additional protection to be fitted as required.

