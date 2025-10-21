Hundreds of Boxers with Puma turrets ordered for Dutch and German forces
Europe’s defence procurement agency, Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en Matière d’Armement (OCCAR), has ordered 222 Schakal IFVs for the German and Dutch armies as well as a further 48 vehicles based on the same Boxer 8×8 platform.
The contract was awarded to Artec, a consortium of KNDS Deutschland and Rheinmetall, and is valued at €3.41 billion (US$3.96) for the Jackal vehicles, of which 150 will go to Germany and 72 to the Netherlands.
A further €1 billion is being committed to driver training vehicles and ambulance Boxer variants for Germany, including upgraded C4I and visual systems. The contract also upgrades
