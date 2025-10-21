To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hundreds of Boxers with Puma turrets ordered for Dutch and German forces

21st October 2025 - 11:31 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

Boxer has been ordered by five European countries. (Photo: OCCAR)

The order is for 270 vehicles, 222 of which are infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) known as Schakal (Jackal), which integrates the advanced Puma IFV RCT30 turret onto the Boxer chassis.

Europe’s defence procurement agency, Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en Matière d’Armement (OCCAR), has ordered 222 Schakal IFVs for the German and Dutch armies as well as a further 48 vehicles based on the same Boxer 8×8 platform.

The contract was awarded to Artec, a consortium of KNDS Deutschland and Rheinmetall, and is valued at €3.41 billion (US$3.96) for the Jackal vehicles, of which 150 will go to Germany and 72 to the Netherlands.

A further €1 billion is being committed to driver training vehicles and ambulance Boxer variants for Germany, including upgraded C4I and visual systems. The contract also upgrades

