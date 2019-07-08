Belarus contracts Uralvagonzavod to upgrade more T-72B MBTs

Belarus has contracted Russian company Uralvagonzavod to upgrade 11 of its T-72B tanks to the T-72B3 standard.

Signed at the Army 2019 trade show that took place in Moscow at the end of June, the contract will result in the main battle tanks being configured to this new standard over 2019 and 2020.

Uralvagonzavod has been upgrading T-72B tanks for the Belarusian army since 2015 under the Treaty on the Development of Military-Technical Cooperation between Belarus and Russia.

The T-72B3 tank equipped with the Belarusian-made Sosna-U sight is a cost-effective capability, the parties say.

Additionally, a contract was signed with Irkut Corporation to retrofit the Yak-130 aircraft with the Belarusian-made Talisman airborne defensive suite.

The Talisman suite will increase the effectiveness of protecting the aircraft from surface-to-air missile systems and aircraft intercept missile systems.