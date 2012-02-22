Barco technology selected for Scout SV

General Dynamics UK has selected Barco's 8” rugged extreme displays in triple head driver display configuration and Video Processing Unit (VPU) for the British Army's Scout Specialist Vehicle (Scout SV) programme.

The announcement follows the news that the company will also provide the 13” extreme rugged displays for the programme.



For the driver display, General Dynamics UK chose the TX-321S, an 8” triple head display based on Barco's existing offer of TX rugged extreme displays. The Video Processing Unit, VPU-101S, provides each SV vehicle with networked video and graphics. The combination of the displays with Barco's networked video processing results in improved situational awareness, more efficient collaboration and faster decision making.



The Video Processing Unit (VPU) is a networked video processing and distribution system for the ground vehicle market. Barco defence networked products will continue to further evolve with the technologies from the recently acquired networked visualisation solutions specialist IP Video Systems.