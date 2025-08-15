Bahrain approved for $500 million HIMARS order as production surges

Bahrain is set to buy four M142 HIMARS weapons and ancillary items under a US$500 million deal approved by the US State Department and notified to the US Congress by the country’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The order also includes three field artillery tactical data systems, M28A2 low-cost reduced-range practice rocket pods, high mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicle fire direction centres, M1084A3 HIMARS resupply vehicles and HIMARS driver vision enhancer systems.

The State Department argued the Foreign Military Sale would improve Bahrain’s capability to meet current and future threats. It also argued that “it would enhance [Bahrain’s] ability to provide critical