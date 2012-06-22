BAE Systems wins Norwegian CV90 contract

BAE Systems has announced that it will upgrade and build CV90 armoured combat vehicles for the Norwegian Army under a contract awarded by the Norwegian Government. The contract, worth approximately £500 million ($750 million), was announced 21 June 2012.

Under the contract, BAE Systems will upgrade Norway’s existing 103-vehicle CV9030 fleet, delivered from the mid-1990s, and build new vehicle chassis to deliver 144 CV90s in different configurations, including a variant equipped with a sensor suite for improved surveillance capability.

According to the company, the project will deliver 74 infantry fighting, 21 reconnaissance, 15 command, 16 engineering,16 multi-role and two driver training vehicles in total. The multi-role vehicles can fulfill different functions, including mortar carrier and logistics roles.

BAE Systems will incorporate lessons learned from Norwegian operations in Afghanistan, so that the new vehicle fleet will have significantly enhanced protection, survivability, situational awareness, intelligence and interoperability.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace leads a Norwegian team that will be responsible for the integrated data and information system, including integration of weapon systems, sensors, communication and security systems. The Kongsberg Protector remote weapon station will also be fitted to all variants of the vehicle.