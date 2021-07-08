BAE Systems to support US Army AMPVs

The US Army expects the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle family of five vehicle types to replace the venerable M113 APC. (Photo: BAE Systems)

New sustainment contract for AMPV from the US Army enables the addition of new capabilities and technologies on the new-generation vehicle throughout its time in service.

Sole bidder BAE Systems has received a $600.23 million contract from US Army Contracting Command for sustainment and support of the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) family of vehicles for US Army Armored Brigade Combat Teams.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, the DoD announced on 7 July, with an estimated completion date of 6 July 2026.

The AMPV programme to replace the elderly M113 fleet is in the LRIP phase and BAE Systems stated on 8 July that the US Army has received ‘at least one of each of the five variants designed for the family of vehicles’.

This sustainment contract enables the addition of new capabilities and technologies on AMPVs throughout their time in service.

Bill Sheehy, AMPV programme director at BAE Systems, noted: ‘This contract award will not only support production, but it will also allow for future upgrades through the development and integration of new capability sets onto existing variants.’

The five AMPV variants are: General Purpose, Medical Treatment, Medical Evacuation, Mission Command and Mortar Carrier.

Shephard Defence Insight notes an overall US Army requirement for 2,897 AMPVs across the five variants.