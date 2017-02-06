BAE Systems, Marand partner on Land 400

BAE Systems Australia has signed a teaming agreement with Australian company Marand for LAND 400, the company announced on 2 January.

BAE Systems and Land 400 bid partner Patria were confirmed as one of two tenders selected to take part in risk mitigation activity for the Australian Army’s Land 400 Phase 2 combat reconnaissance vehicle programme in 2016.

The team is offering the AMV35 for the programme, with plans to manufacture the vehicle locally if selected in order to grow local manufacturing knowledge, create jobs and bring further economic benefits to the Australian SME supply chain.

Under this teaming agreement, Marand will contribute cross-sector expertise gained from the automotive, aerospace, rail and defence sectors to the programme, providing a range of production engineering solutions.

BAE Systems Australia chief executive, Glynn Phillips, said: ‘I am delighted that Marand has chosen to work with BAE Systems Australia on Land 400. Today’s announcement demonstrates how Australian industry is getting behind our solution for the Australian Army.’