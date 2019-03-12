BAE offers CV90 for Land 400 Phase 3
BAE Systems is offering its CV90 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) in response to the Australian Army’s Land 400 Phase 3 - Mounted Close Combat Capability Request for Tender (RfT), the company announced on 7 March.
The project team will be led by BAE Systems’ Sweden-based combat vehicles business and supported by BAE Systems Australia.
Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, vice president and general manager for BAE Systems Hägglunds, said: 'The CV90 has a combat-proven track record, established customer base, and future growth potential that will more than satisfy the Commonwealth’s requirements for years to come.
'We look forward to demonstrating the vehicle’s unparalleled capabilities and our breadth of operational experience as the Australian Commonwealth considers the Land 400 Phase 3 competition.'
More from Land Warfare
-
Rheinmetall nets multi-million-euro ammunition order
Rheinmetall has won a contract to supply a European customer with artillery ammunition.
-
SOF Week 2023: USSOCOM will test electric motorcycles
US Special Operations Command’s next Technical Experimentation event will evaluate Ryvid’s electric motorcycles.
-
SOF Week 2023: US Marines will test Rheinmetall Mission Master SP UGV
USMC has witnessed demonstrations of the system and will conduct trials with the vehicle this summer.
-
SOF Week 2023: Bounce Imaging showcases solutions to be deployed in confined space scenarios
The low size, weight and power devices are designed to enable users to explore challenging environments without exposing them to risky situations.