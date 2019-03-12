BAE offers CV90 for Land 400 Phase 3

BAE Systems is offering its CV90 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) in response to the Australian Army’s Land 400 Phase 3 - Mounted Close Combat Capability Request for Tender (RfT), the company announced on 7 March.

The project team will be led by BAE Systems’ Sweden-based combat vehicles business and supported by BAE Systems Australia.

Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, vice president and general manager for BAE Systems Hägglunds, said: 'The CV90 has a combat-proven track record, established customer base, and future growth potential that will more than satisfy the Commonwealth’s requirements for years to come.

'We look forward to demonstrating the vehicle’s unparalleled capabilities and our breadth of operational experience as the Australian Commonwealth considers the Land 400 Phase 3 competition.'