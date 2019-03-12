To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

BAE offers CV90 for Land 400 Phase 3

12th March 2019 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

BAE Systems is offering its CV90 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) in response to the Australian Army’s Land 400 Phase 3 - Mounted Close Combat Capability Request for Tender (RfT), the company announced on 7 March.

The project team will be led by BAE Systems’ Sweden-based combat vehicles business and supported by BAE Systems Australia.

Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, vice president and general manager for BAE Systems Hägglunds, said: 'The CV90 has a combat-proven track record, established customer base, and future growth potential that will more than satisfy the Commonwealth’s requirements for years to come.

'We look forward to demonstrating the vehicle’s unparalleled capabilities and our breadth of operational experience as the Australian Commonwealth considers the Land 400 Phase 3 competition.'

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us