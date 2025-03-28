Avalon 2025: Hanwha outlines tight schedule for Redback deliveries

Hanwha Defence Australia (HDA) is working on tight a deadline to provide 129 AS21 Redback infantry fighting and joint fires vehicles under Land 400 Phase 3. The production line is opening late in 2026 and deliveries are scheduled for completion before the end of 2028.

The vehicle can accommodate up to three crew members (comprising a driver seated in the front left of the hull, as well as a commander and gunner in the right and left of the turret, respectively) and up to eight dismounts in its standard IFV configuration.

Stage One of the factory opened in August 2024