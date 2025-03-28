Avalon 2025: Hanwha outlines tight schedule for Redback deliveries
Hanwha Defence Australia (HDA) is working on tight a deadline to provide 129 AS21 Redback infantry fighting and joint fires vehicles under Land 400 Phase 3. The production line is opening late in 2026 and deliveries are scheduled for completion before the end of 2028.
The vehicle can accommodate up to three crew members (comprising a driver seated in the front left of the hull, as well as a commander and gunner in the right and left of the turret, respectively) and up to eight dismounts in its standard IFV configuration.
Stage One of the factory opened in August 2024
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Avalon 2025: Australia receives first two HIMARS as Lockheed Martin outlines rocket plans
Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) weapon has been designed to use a range of different sized missiles and rockets from the same container which can be quickly switched out.
-
Lockheed Martin close to deploying JAGM in CUAS missions
The company plans to conduct counter-drone demonstrations with JAGM this year.
-
US Army awards RTX Raytheon follow-on contract for the RCADE modelling and simulation capability
The agreement covers the establishment of a continuous experimentation environment.