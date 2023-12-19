Austria may buy 100 more trucks under expanded $329 million truck deal
Austria has extended a framework agreement with Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV), a move which could be worth as much as €300 million (US$329 million), to add a further 100 logistic vehicles.
Earlier this year, RMMV won a framework contract that would run for seven years and envisaged delivery of up to 1,375 vehicles from RMMV’s HX, TGS and TGM series, with order volume as high as €525 million.
The expanded contract will run for four years and offer the possibility of flexible call-offs of vehicles, mostly from HX family of vehicles, with an aggregate value of more than €300 million.
The agreement concluded forms part of a comprehensive modernisation of the Austrian Army, whose ‘Build-up Plan 2023’ called for substantial investment in the country’s military capabilities. Improving the mobility of forces in the field was a key element of the plan.
Under the framework agreement, the first half of 2023 witnessed an order of 850 TGM trucks with a double cabin and swap body build-on system, as well 15 HX81 armoured recovery vehicles including an eight-axle trailer.
Additionally, HX trucks with a three-sided tipper build-on and rear crane have been slated for delivery within the next few years, as have TGS 8x8 vehicles with a Palfinger hook system.
At the end of 2021, the Austrian Army placed an order with RMMV for exchangeable integrated armoured cabins which can be mounted on existing HX vehicles.
