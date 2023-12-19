To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Austria may buy 100 more trucks under expanded $329 million truck deal

19th December 2023 - 17:44 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Rheinmetall HX 6x6 was among the vehicles ordered by Austria. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Austria committed to 1,375 trucks under a framework agreement and has now expanded the agreement to potentially add another 100 trucks.

Austria has extended a framework agreement with Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV), a move which could be worth as much as €300 million (US$329 million), to add a further 100 logistic vehicles.

Earlier this year, RMMV won a framework contract that would run for seven years and envisaged delivery of up to 1,375 vehicles from RMMV’s HX, TGS and TGM series, with order volume as high as €525 million.

The expanded contract will run for four years and offer the possibility of flexible call-offs of vehicles, mostly from HX family of vehicles, with an aggregate value of more than €300 million.

The agreement concluded forms part of a comprehensive modernisation of the Austrian Army, whose ‘Build-up Plan 2023’ called for substantial investment in the country’s military capabilities. Improving the mobility of forces in the field was a key element of the plan.

Under the framework agreement, the first half of 2023 witnessed an order of 850 TGM trucks with a double cabin and swap body build-on system, as well 15 HX81 armoured recovery vehicles including an eight-axle trailer.

Additionally, HX trucks with a three-sided tipper build-on and rear crane have been slated for delivery within the next few years, as have TGS 8x8 vehicles with a Palfinger hook system.

At the end of 2021, the Austrian Army placed an order with RMMV for exchangeable integrated armoured cabins which can be mounted on existing HX vehicles.

