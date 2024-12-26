Australian Army experiments with UGVs, but seeks understanding before proliferation
The Australian Army is experimenting with UGVs and how they might best be employed, though none have been procured at scale yet. The Robotic and Autonomous Systems Implementation & Coordination Office (RICO), created in March 2020, is in charge of the experimentation.
RICO held a Land Autonomous Systems & Teaming Demonstration (LAST-D) at Puckapunyal in September, and it illustrated some of the UGV directions that Australia is pursuing.
Platforms
Domestic designs predominated, such as the GaardTech Jaegar-C and smaller DefendTex Banshee, both of which are sacrificial UGVs. Such platforms are attritable and can carry a kinetic payload. For example, these
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
British Army’s Archer hits bullseye for capability and procurement
The Archer artillery system was rushed into service and training of British Army trainers began in October 2023 before live fire trials just over a year later.
-
British Army programme cuts could continue in 2025
The six-month old Labour leadership in the UK has already made cuts and army programmes could be on the chopping block in 2025. Where might the axe fall?
-
NZ begins modernisation of its tactical vehicle fleet
VAMTAC vehicles are expected to replace one-quarter of New Zealand’s Pinzgauers and Unimogs.
-
Israel’s Elbit Systems riding high and reports almost a billion dollars in orders to close 2024
Elbit Systems has signed another US$967 million in orders in the past three months after reporting its land revenues increased by 24% for 3Q2024 compared to 3Q 2023 thanks to increasing ammunition and munition sales in Israel.
-
BAE Systems receives $656 million contract for more Bradley vehicles
BAE Systems has been contracted to install modifications on older versions of the M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) creating the M2A4 and M7A4 and keeping the platform in service until 2050.
-
Italy signs $784 million deal for tactical and logistic trucks
The contract is for the supply of a variety of military logistic platforms equipped with tactical cabins and based on the new range of IDV SMR6 trucks (Standard Military Range), which includes 4×4, 8×8 and 10x10 variants.