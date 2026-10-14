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AUSA 2026: Bale Defence adds CUAS role to RTV6 platform

14th October 2026 - 08:25 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington, DC

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RTV6 offers greater payload capacity than other members of the Bale Defence RTV vehicle family. (Photo: Damian Kemp)

An elevated remote weapon station, radar sensor and 12.7mm machine gun provide the Australian vehicle with a potential mobile counter-drone capability.

Australia’s Bale Defence Engineering Systems showed its latest RTV6 6x6 All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) in a counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) configuration at AUSA 2026 in Washington, DC, equipped with a Belgian FN Herstal remote weapon station (RWS) armed with a 12.7mm machine gun (MG).

The RWS is mounted on a scissor-type platform on the flatbed behind the commander and driver positions, providing increased coverage.

Mounted on the mast is a radar sensor which covers a designated arc to show the incoming threat such as an uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), which is engaged when within effective range of the weapon.

The RWS features electric traverse

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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