AUSA 2026: Bale Defence adds CUAS role to RTV6 platform
Australia’s Bale Defence Engineering Systems showed its latest RTV6 6x6 All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) in a counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) configuration at AUSA 2026 in Washington, DC, equipped with a Belgian FN Herstal remote weapon station (RWS) armed with a 12.7mm machine gun (MG).
The RWS is mounted on a scissor-type platform on the flatbed behind the commander and driver positions, providing increased coverage.
Mounted on the mast is a radar sensor which covers a designated arc to show the incoming threat such as an uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), which is engaged when within effective range of the weapon.
The RWS features electric traverse
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