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AUSA 2026: AM General boss confirms 300-plus JLTV A2s delivered as export orders approach

14th October 2026 - 12:50 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Washington, DC

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AM General JLTV A2 on display at AUSA 2026. (Photo: author)

The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle programme for the US Marine Corps appears to be making progress, with AM General increasing production of its version while Oshkosh Defense has secured long-lead materials in anticipation of becoming a second supplier.

AM General has described substantial progress on the manufacture of Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2s and expressed confidence that export orders through Foreign Military Sales (FMS) are on the way in the near future.

The JLTV A2 is a new iteration of the vehicle which was selected over the original Oshkosh Defense JLTV A1 in a recompete in 2023, but delivery of the new variant has encountered hurdles along the way leading to a reported delay in reaching full-rate production.

John Chadbourne, AM General president and CEO, told Shephard at AUSA 2026 that the company has handed over

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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