Attica thermal imaging unit selected for Leopard 2

Cassidian Optronics will supply the new Attica thermal imaging unit for the commander’s periscope in the German Army’s Leopard 2 battle tanks under a €7 million contract announced on 22 January. The German procurement authority selected the system as the standard for the commander’s Peri R17 periscope following extensive trials.

According to the company, the Attica thermal imaging device will significantly enhance the tank commander’s ability to acquire targets. With the Peri R17 - also supplied by Cassidian Optronics - the commander is able to supply the gunner with marked targets by day and night, to then be able to acquire other targets without delay. As a result, the acquisition of targets can be separated from their engagement, enabling quicker reactions.



The Attica system has already been selected for the German Army’s Puma armoured infantry fighting vehicle, and its selection for the Leopard 2 will give logistical benefits and a reduction in operating costs.