To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Attica thermal imaging unit selected for Leopard 2

22nd January 2013 - 12:31 GMT | by Shephard News Team

RSS

Cassidian Optronics will supply the new Attica thermal imaging unit for the commander’s periscope in the German Army’s Leopard 2 battle tanks under a €7 million contract announced on 22 January. The German procurement authority selected the system as the standard for the commander’s Peri R17 periscope following extensive trials.

According to the company, the Attica thermal imaging device will significantly enhance the tank commander’s ability to acquire targets. With the Peri R17 - also supplied by Cassidian Optronics - the commander is able to supply the gunner with marked targets by day and night, to then be able to acquire other targets without delay. As a result, the acquisition of targets can be separated from their engagement, enabling quicker reactions.

The Attica system has already been selected for the German Army’s Puma armoured infantry fighting vehicle, and its selection for the Leopard 2 will give logistical benefits and a reduction in operating costs.

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us