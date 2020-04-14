Aselsan adds new NATO customer for SARP

Turkish firm Aselsan has signed a contract with an unnamed NATO member state to provide its Stabilized Advanced Remote Weapon Platform (SARP) RWS and gunshot detection systems.

This brings to 20 the number of countries using SARP, which is a remotely operated stabilised weapon platform for small- and medium-calibre machine guns. It can also mount an automatic grenade launcher.

Other feaures include thermal and daylight TV cameras to enable day/night operations. SARP rotates 360° and has an elevation range from -30/+60°.

To date, Aselsan has produced and delivered more than 3,000 SARP units.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

SARP