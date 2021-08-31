Army-2021: Rostec companies showcase new offensive and defensive ammunition

Read the latest Armoured Vehicles Handbook
Rostec subsidiary Tehnodinamika demonstrated improved Svinets-2 and Mango-M tank ammunition at the Army 2021 defense exhibition near Moscow on 22-28 August.
These armour-piercing fin-stabilised discarding sabot (APFSDS) rounds are intended for use with 2A46M-family tank guns, which entered service in Russia in 1980 and are currently used with T-72 and T-90 series main battle tanks.
According to Tehnodinamika, Svinets-2 and Mango-M each have 30% better penetration than standard APFSDS rounds. The 125mm 3VBM23 Svinets-2 with 3BM60 APFSDS could penetrate 300 mm of rolled homogenous armour (RHA) at up to 2,000m at 60°, while the 125mm 3VBM17 Mango-M with APFSDS ...
