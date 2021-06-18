To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

Argentina relies on elderly M113s while it mulls wheeled APC choices

18th June 2021 - 16:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

This Guarani APC is under evaluation by the Argentinian Army. (Photo: Argentinian Army)

Three options remain on the table as Argentina looks to procure wheeled 6x6 armoured personnel carriers.

The Brazilian 6x6 VBTP-MR Guaraní armoured personnel carrier (APC) is being tested by the Argentinian Army, which is seeking a new capability alongside its decades-old fleet of tracked M113s.

Speaking on 4 June during a ceremony marking the arrival of new vehicles for the army, Argentinian defence minister Agustín Rossi praised Guaraní, stating that there is a ‘possibility’ that the army will acquire the Brazilian vehicle while also describing the APC as a ‘geopolitically strategic’ platform.

At the ceremony, the army received six modernised M113A2s plus more than 70 new transport vehicles, 23 modernised Unimog 416 trucks and two modernised ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users