Argentina relies on elderly M113s while it mulls wheeled APC choices

The Brazilian 6x6 VBTP-MR Guaraní armoured personnel carrier (APC) is being tested by the Argentinian Army, which is seeking a new capability alongside its decades-old fleet of tracked M113s.

Speaking on 4 June during a ceremony marking the arrival of new vehicles for the army, Argentinian defence minister Agustín Rossi praised Guaraní, stating that there is a ‘possibility’ that the army will acquire the Brazilian vehicle while also describing the APC as a ‘geopolitically strategic’ platform.

At the ceremony, the army received six modernised M113A2s plus more than 70 new transport vehicles, 23 modernised Unimog 416 trucks and two modernised ...