Argentina relies on elderly M113s while it mulls wheeled APC choices

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
The Brazilian 6x6 VBTP-MR Guaraní armoured personnel carrier (APC) is being tested by the Argentinian Army, which is seeking a new capability alongside its decades-old fleet of tracked M113s.
Speaking on 4 June during a ceremony marking the arrival of new vehicles for the army, Argentinian defence minister Agustín Rossi praised Guaraní, stating that there is a ‘possibility’ that the army will acquire the Brazilian vehicle while also describing the APC as a ‘geopolitically strategic’ platform.
At the ceremony, the army received six modernised M113A2s plus more than 70 new transport vehicles, 23 modernised Unimog 416 trucks and two modernised ...
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.