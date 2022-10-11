To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

And then there were three: Brazil halves the field of VBC Cav-MSR contenders

11th October 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The ST1 from Norinco is among the three remaining contenders for the VBC Cav-MSR tender in Brazil. (Photo: Norinco)

Canadian, Chinese and Italian bidders line up for the next phase of the Brazilian wheeled armoured vehicle programme.

The Brazilian Army is holding meetings this week with each of the three shortlisted proposals for its VBC Cav-MSR wheeled armoured vehicle requirement.

Having rejected CLS Automotive Technologies, Elbit Systems Land and Tata Advanced Systems on 30 September, the army announced on 7 October that three other bidders are moving into the next stage.

The bidders are General Dynamics Land Systems – Canada, offering the LAV 700 AG with a 105mm gun; the Iveco-Oto Melara consortium CIO with the 120mm cannon-armed Centauro II; and Chinese conglomerate Norinco with its ST1-BR, armed with a 105mm gun.

After the meetings this week with each bidder and follow-up discussions, the Brazilian Army expects to receive best and final offers by mid-November 2022.

The army issued an RfP for the acquisition of 98 new 8x8 medium wheeled armoured reconnaissance vehicles on 20 July.

The first batch of two vehicles is expected to be delivered in January 2023, with the remaining platforms following in a 15-year period.

