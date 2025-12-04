To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Western Europe is looking to refresh its APC/IFV fleets with potential $41 billion spend

4th December 2025 - 08:55 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Dublin, Ireland

The 8x8 Boxer is produced by ARTEC, a JV between KMW, Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles and Rheinmetall Military Vehicles Nederland. (Photo: OCCAR)

As militaries across Western Europe continue to modernise their capabilities, there are some major potential opportunities in the requirement for armoured personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles.

Over the next decade there is an unfulfilled requirement worth approximately US$41 billion in Western Europe for armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) for as many as 5,290 platforms, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

This forecast includes requirements where bids have been received as well as predicted requirements that are as yet unannounced and requirements that have been announced but are yet to receive any bids. The APC/IFV types cover 8×8, 6×6 and tracked vehicles.

A large proportion of the money is loosely connected to specific platforms, with countries indicating a likely preference even if pen hasn’t been

