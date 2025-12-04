Western Europe is looking to refresh its APC/IFV fleets with potential $41 billion spend

Over the next decade there is an unfulfilled requirement worth approximately US$41 billion in Western Europe for armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) for as many as 5,290 platforms, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

This forecast includes requirements where bids have been received as well as predicted requirements that are as yet unannounced and requirements that have been announced but are yet to receive any bids. The APC/IFV types cover 8×8, 6×6 and tracked vehicles.

A large proportion of the money is loosely connected to specific platforms, with countries indicating a likely preference even if pen hasn’t been