AM General and Supacat pitch vehicle-mounted L118 Light Gun to British Army

AM General has teamed with Supacat to integrate the 105mm L118 Light Gun fitted onto the HMT Extenda 6x6 vehicle using the Mandus Hawkeye Soft Recoil Technology (SRT) mount.

The intention is to promote this system to the UK's Royal Artillery (RA) and demonstrate the capability could be delivered by the in-service HMT 6x6 Coyote.

According to Supacat, this combination would provide the RA with more rapid in- and out-of-action times, and therefore greater survivability against counter-battery fire, increased mobility and reduced crew requirements.

There were aspirations for a comparative trial of this system with the currently deployed 105mm L118 Light