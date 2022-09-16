To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Alkon fuze guidance kit to be qualified in 2023

16th September 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

Close-up view of the Alkon nose-mounted fuze guidance kit, fitted to a 155mm artillery projectile and clearly showing electrically operated control fins (Photo: Christopher F Foss)

Fuze guidance kit for 155mm and 140mm projectiles could also extend the range and improve the accuracy of 122mm artillery rounds.

After six years of development using internal R&D funding, Spanish company Escribano Mechanical & Engineering (EM&E) expects its Alkon nose-mounted fuze guidance kit (FGK) to undergo qualification tests in 2023.

Some funding has also been provided by the Spanish Army for the specific integration and customisation of the FGK for 155mm Extended Range (ER) projectiles deployed by the Spanish Army.

David Galindo, operations director of guided munitions and missiles at EM&E, said ‘we have completed well over 300 successful tests of the Alkon FGK and expect this to be qualified by mid-2023’.

He added: ‘We have demonstrated able to pin-point target

