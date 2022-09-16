Alkon fuze guidance kit to be qualified in 2023

After six years of development using internal R&D funding, Spanish company Escribano Mechanical & Engineering (EM&E) expects its Alkon nose-mounted fuze guidance kit (FGK) to undergo qualification tests in 2023.

Some funding has also been provided by the Spanish Army for the specific integration and customisation of the FGK for 155mm Extended Range (ER) projectiles deployed by the Spanish Army.

David Galindo, operations director of guided munitions and missiles at EM&E, said ‘we have completed well over 300 successful tests of the Alkon FGK and expect this to be qualified by mid-2023’.

He added: ‘We have demonstrated able to pin-point target