Alkon fuze guidance kit to be qualified in 2023
After six years of development using internal R&D funding, Spanish company Escribano Mechanical & Engineering (EM&E) expects its Alkon nose-mounted fuze guidance kit (FGK) to undergo qualification tests in 2023.
Some funding has also been provided by the Spanish Army for the specific integration and customisation of the FGK for 155mm Extended Range (ER) projectiles deployed by the Spanish Army.
David Galindo, operations director of guided munitions and missiles at EM&E, said ‘we have completed well over 300 successful tests of the Alkon FGK and expect this to be qualified by mid-2023’.
He added: ‘We have demonstrated able to pin-point target
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Germany delivers mixed news for Ukraine on vehicles
Ukraine will receive mine-resistant vehicles from Germany, but Berlin is not providing Kyiv with Marder IFVs.
-
American Rheinmetall signs cooperative R&D agreement with US Army’s DEVCOM GVSC
The deal allows exploring the integration of the army’s Advanced Lightweight Track and improvements in running gear systems on platforms that are potential candidates for the OMFV and other critical vehicle modernisation programmes.
-
Tests begin for first new French SOF patrol vehicles
French special forces have begun testing the first pair of production 6x6 VOS-APP patrol vehicles that will succeed the VLRA, which has been in service since the 1970s.
-
Chaiseri unveils improved First Win variants
Chaiseri has a number of variants of the First Win in its catalogue, and it has recently modified three types originally unveiled in 2019.
-
MSPO 2022: Mesko improves Piorun MANPADS as more orders flow in
New and more capable versions of the Piorun MANPADS are in development even as orders continue to roll in for the baseline system, with Estonia being the newest customer.